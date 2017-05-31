The Golden State Warriors are heavily favored against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, a fact Steve Kerr says he finds surprising.

Kerr claims that he can’t understand why the defending champs aren’t being given more credit heading into the series.

Count Steve Kerr among those who are surprised the Warriors are favored in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/gA5k5UdXqW — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 29, 2017

The Cavs, for their part, have (quite understandably) bristled at the notion that they’re underdogs.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“They are the champions,” said Kerr, who filled in for acting head coach Mike Brown (flu) during the team’s post-practice media availability Monday. “We’re not. I saw the quote from Kevin Love where he said he was surprised. I’m surprised, too! Like, what the hell is everybody talking about? Are you kidding me?” Kerr’s comments came two days after Cleveland power forward Kevin Love called the fact that the Cavaliers are being labeled underdogs “funny.” “They’re a great team, they’re the champs,” Kerr said of Cleveland. “We’re trying to take what they took from us last year.”

Related

LeBron James Likes Cavs’ Chances in NBA Finals