According to head coach Steve Kerr, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors’ greatest concern heading into the 2017-18 campaign, is growing bored with their dominance.

The Dubs must fight against the complancency that can harm a squad that’s made three consecutive trips to the Finals.

Kerr shook off a lingering back injury long enough to lead Golden State to its second title in June, but he’s not quite out of the woods yet health-wise.

Steve Kerr hasn't gotten rid of his condition, but he's beating it another way. @ThompsonScribe breaks it down. https://t.co/UzbuYimUxY — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSF) September 7, 2017

Per CSN Bay Area:

“The biggest challenge is complacency,” Steve Kerr told Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. “We’ve been to the Finals three years in a row. And for our core group, I guess that would be four or five guys — Shaun (Livingston) and Andre (Iguodala), Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson), Draymond (Green) — that’s a long haul and you just cannot lose your edge in this league. “You know, defensively we’ll be keeping a close eye on our numbers and our intensity and our fundamentals. We’re not going to let them slide. And yet, human nature is to let your guard down a little bit with success. “So, we have to be aware of that, the coaching staff, and we can’t disregard that … that’s the balance we’ve got to find.”

Related

Jeff Van Gundy: ‘The Warriors are Gonna Win Forever’