Steve Kerr: Warriors Are ‘Dying To Get To The All-Star Break’

The Warriors beat the Kings on Friday night, but Steve Kerr was not all that pleased with how his team performed.

In the 119-104 victory, Golden State did not play “delightful basketball,” as Kerr joked, turning the ball over 25 total times.

Asked if it was the “ugliest win of the Steve Kerr era,” the head coach responded: “We won, that’s all I got for you.”

Kerr went on to tell reporters that his guys are “mentally fried” and dying to get to the All-Star break:

Golden State still leads the West by three games with a 41-11 record.

RELATED

Steve Kerr Deletes Tweet Critical of James Harden Travel