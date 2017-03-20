Steve Kerr pushed back against a report claiming the Warriors were “furious” and “bewildered” by the treatment Kevin Durant received during his first trip back to OKC.

Kerr says the Thunder are a “class organization all the way.”

Steve Kerr calls Sam Presti a friend and the Thunder a "first-class" organization, disputes ESPN report pic.twitter.com/dhPpiEwKCl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 20, 2017

KD, currently nursing a knee injury, won’t be in the lineup tonight for the third Dubs-Thunder battle of the season.

Per the Mercury News:

Speaking after Golden State’s Monday morning shootaround in OKC, Steve Kerr disputed the report. “I don’t agree,” Kerr said. “(Thunder GM) Sam Presti’s a friend of mine. I know (Thunder owner) Clay Bennett. It’s a class organization all the way, so I don’t really pay any attention to a story like that unless there’s an actual name name that’s put on it. I assume it’s just sources. Is it ‘sources’? I don’t know who that is. It’s nobody with the Warriors. We have great respect for them. Sam’s been a friend of mine forever. They’re first-class, so I don’t know where that comes from.” “This league is a very interesting place all the way through,” Steph Curry said. “Certain stories that don’t need to see the light of day, don’t need to have any life breathed into them somehow are the most popular. That’s kind of how it goes. To me, it’s kind of comical what can be put in the spotlight during an 82-game year…I actually look forward to waking up and seeing what ridiculousness is posted.”

Related

WATCH: Kevin Durant Gets Booed By OKC Crowd