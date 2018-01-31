The Warriors suffered a blowout loss, 129-99, to the Jazz on Tuesday night, leading head coach Steve Kerr to strongly criticize his team afterwards:

I saw one team get their ass kicked. That’s what I saw…I think our guys will tell you that was a pathetic effort out there. That was disgusting basketball…. We just didn’t start out the game with any force defensively. We weren’t staying into bodies, they were just stopping behind screens, we were lazy on our switches. We played with no sense of urgency, no sense of purpose, and they’re obviously fighting for the playoffs.

Utah, currently tenth in the West with a 22-28 record, shot 58 percent from the field and forced Golden State into 20 turnovers.

