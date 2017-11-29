Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Golden State is “not stepping on people’s throats” the way it used to.
The Dubs have blown double-digit leads in four of their six losses so far this season; the defending NBA champs only threw away three games last season after going up by 10 or more, and it only happened once during their 73-win campaign in 2015-16.
Kerr says he’ll remain patient, for now, as the team rounds into uber-dominance.
Per the Mercury News:
“We’re not stepping on people’s throats like we used to,” the coach said. “I’m OK with that for now. But eventually we’re going to have to get back to that point.”
Indeed, a few years back, the Warriors established an NBA record when they won their 114 consecutive in which they built a lead of at least 15 points. This year, they’ve already lost twice after being up by 15 or more. Kerr put the losses in the context of the Warriors’ more measured approach to this season compared to the last three seasons.
“The difference is this is Year 4 of us trying to get back to the Finals, and the first couple years, it just felt like there was a stronger desire to knock teams out,” he said. “This year, we’re just thinking more big picture long-term, myself included. We know what we’re up against with the year-long journey.”
