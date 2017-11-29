Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Golden State is “not stepping on people’s throats” the way it used to.

The Dubs have blown double-digit leads in four of their six losses so far this season; the defending NBA champs only threw away three games last season after going up by 10 or more, and it only happened once during their 73-win campaign in 2015-16.

Kerr says he’ll remain patient, for now, as the team rounds into uber-dominance.

Per the Mercury News: