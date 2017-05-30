Steve Kerr has yet to decide if he’ll be on the sidelines for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but admits that his status is up in the air for the Round 3 of the Cavs-Warriors championship battle.
Kerr, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year, is still recovering from a March 5 procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak stemming from back surgery complications nearly two years ago.
Mike Brown has been coaching the Dubs—12-0 this postseason—since Game 3 of the first-round playoff series at Portland.
Per the AP:
“As of right now I would not coach Thursday night. It’s still up in the air. Still waiting for ’Ahhhhhh!’” Kerr said, reaching his hands to the sky as if to receive some miracle healing. “It’s coming, it’s coming. … I think once we get to Game 1, that might be a good time to make a decision one way or the other.”
He filled in addressing the media Monday when acting coach Mike Brown was out with the flu.
“I told the team the good news is the team is really healthy, the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies,” Kerr joked.
