Steve Kerr has yet to decide if he’ll be on the sidelines for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but admits that his status is up in the air for the Round 3 of the Cavs-Warriors championship battle.

Kerr, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year, is still recovering from a March 5 procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak stemming from back surgery complications nearly two years ago.

Kerr not well yet, but hasn’t ruled himself out for Game 1. @janiemccap https://t.co/o4HwXIE4L8 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 29, 2017

Mike Brown has been coaching the Dubs—12-0 this postseason—since Game 3 of the first-round playoff series at Portland.

Per the AP: