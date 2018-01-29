The Phoenix Suns are done being patient.

In an interview with azcentral‘s Scott Bordow, general manager Ryan McDonough revealed that the team will be “more aggressive” this summer in acquiring talent to pair with developing pieces like Devin Booker (24.7 points per game) and TJ Warren (19.7 points per game).

There are certain core pieces that are starting to solidify. I think we’d be foolish or naïve to wait forever or be overly patient. We’ve been, I think, relatively disciplined with contracts we’ve given out in terms of length and dollars, but yeah, we’re planning on being one of five of six teams with a decent amount of cap space, and we’ll see if we can improve the team.

McDonough stressed that the Suns will target players that fit with their young core, not guys who are “in their 30s and closer to the end of their career than toward the beginning or the middle.”

Phoenix freed up $15 million by dealing Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks in November, and will have around $20 million in cap space if they don’t resign big man Alex Len. In addition, they could end up with three first-round picks in the 2018 draft: Their own, the pick they acquired in the Bledsoe trade (it goes to Phoenix if it lands in the No. 11-16 range), and Miami’s top-seven protected pick (currently No. 22).

We’ve been patient. I think we’ll try to accelerate things this summer with all our draft picks and cap space. That’s kind of our mindset as we sit here today in late January.

