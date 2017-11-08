The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in trading for former No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix could look to add Okafor after they trade or buy out Greg Monroe.

Talks could eventually come on a contract buyout, and it’s unlikely that [Greg Monroe] would remain in Phoenix beyond the February trading deadline — leaving either by buyout or trade. […]

 

An open roster spot would give the Suns the chance to become involved in trade talks with Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, a 21-year-old former No. 3 overall pick with whom the Suns have had interest, league sources said.

