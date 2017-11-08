The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in trading for former No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix could look to add Okafor after they trade or buy out Greg Monroe.

ESPN story on Greg Monroe's future with the Suns. https://t.co/vyyICrQa31 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2017

Talks could eventually come on a contract buyout, and it’s unlikely that [Greg Monroe] would remain in Phoenix beyond the February trading deadline — leaving either by buyout or trade. […] An open roster spot would give the Suns the chance to become involved in trade talks with Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, a 21-year-old former No. 3 overall pick with whom the Suns have had interest, league sources said.

