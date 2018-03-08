Suns Owner Robert Sarver Looking to ‘Flip the Switch’

by March 08, 2018
Team owner Robert Sarver believes the Phoenix Suns can “flip the switch” and have a winning record next season.

Sarver, however, acknowledges that his franchise has a herculean task ahead of it this summer.

Phoenix (19-47) currently has the NBA’s second-worst record.

Per the AZ Republic:

Would you agree that this will be the most important summer you’ve had in a while?

Sarver: “I think so. Our younger players need confidence. I think there’s a fine line between coming in a game feeling confident you can win and not feeling confident you can win. I think maybe we can add a piece or two next season with some leadership and some experience and some winning and some grit that can help turn that confidence level with some of our younger players. So this offseason is going to be about adding some of that confidence and leadership, and at the same time to get some of our younger players to take a meaningful step forward. I think you’ve seen that a little bit this year. Obviously, Devin (Booker) has shown he’s capable of playing at an All-Star level and can be one of the pillars of the franchise moving forward. The second half of this season for Josh (Jackson) has shown what we saw when we drafted him. At times you’ve seen Marquese (Chriss) and Dragan (Bender) show what they can do, but the two of them haven’t been consistent enough.”

What are your expectations for next season?

Sarver: “I think with a piece or two and a solid year of development, I think we can flip the switch and end up being a team that can have a winning record. But looking at where we stand right now, there’s a long way to go to get to that.”

 
