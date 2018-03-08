Suns Owner Robert Sarver Looking to ‘Flip the Switch’

Team owner Robert Sarver believes the Phoenix Suns can “flip the switch” and have a winning record next season.

Sarver, however, acknowledges that his franchise has a herculean task ahead of it this summer.

#Suns owner Robert Sarver likes his team's talent, but he's looking to add some 'swagger' and 'winning attitude' to start taking the next step https://t.co/yaLrBb6ZNe — azcentral sports (@azcsports) March 7, 2018

Phoenix (19-47) currently has the NBA’s second-worst record.

Per the AZ Republic: