The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday night that starting point guard and leading scorer Eric Bledsoe won’t be suiting up for the remainder of the season.

😒 — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) March 16, 2017

The news broke just ahead of the Suns’ loss against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

RE: Eric Bledsoe being shut down, here’s the full Earl Watson quote on the #Suns holding him out tonight. Take from it what you will: pic.twitter.com/DVi9hEVBhg — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 16, 2017

It’s tanking time in Phoenix.

Per the AZ Republic: