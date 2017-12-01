As Derrick Rose contemplates his future in the NBA, Taj Gibson is confident his former teammate will return to the court this season.

In a story by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Gibson said Rose just needs time to think and adjust.

Thibs and Taj are hopeful that Derrick Rose can find the joy within his game again as he decides what his next professional step will be. https://t.co/OMVlA4ADBP — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 30, 2017

Gibson said he is confident that with a little bit of space to clear his head, Rose will get back on the floor at some point in the near future. “Derrick is a good thinker,” Gibson said. “He thinks a lot. He’s a real smart guy, so if he needs to get away, let him get away, let him adjust, and he’ll come back. He’s a tough guy. He’s from Chicago, man.”

