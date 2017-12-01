As Derrick Rose contemplates his future in the NBA, Taj Gibson is confident his former teammate will return to the court this season.

In a story by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Gibson said Rose just needs time to think and adjust.

Gibson said he is confident that with a little bit of space to clear his head, Rose will get back on the floor at some point in the near future.

 

“Derrick is a good thinker,” Gibson said. “He thinks a lot. He’s a real smart guy, so if he needs to get away, let him get away, let him adjust, and he’ll come back. He’s a tough guy. He’s from Chicago, man.”

