Behind 36 points and 11 assists from Jamal Murray, Team World defeated Team USA 150-141 at the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. It marks the second time Team World has won the Rising Stars challenge since the NBA changed the format to Team USA vs. Team World in 2015. Murray was named MVP and his 36 points were the most scored since Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 36 in 2014.

Buddy Held scored 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 9 boards and Nikola Jokic tallied 8 points, 9 boards and 6 assists.

Frank Kaminsky lead Team USA with 27 points.

