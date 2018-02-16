Team World Defeats Team USA 155-124 at 2018 Rising Stars Game

Led by Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 26 points and 6 assists, Team World defeated Team USA 155-124 at the 2018 Rising Stars game to kickoff All-Star Weekend.
Buddy Hield scored 29, Jamal Murray dropped 21 and Dario Saric scored 18 for Team World.
For Team USA, Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 35 points and Kyle Kuzma chipped in wit 20 off the bench.
Peep highlights from the game below:
DONOVAN MITCHELL! Save something for tomorrow… (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/33tdaOQaMF
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2018
Kuzma’s got some range (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/ToMiKMXPZN
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2018
This dunk contest is gonna be something else 🔥🔥🔥 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/1mo0jszIWg
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2018
EMBIID 💪🌪🌪🌪 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/nWncvmxiEA
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2018
Jayson Tatum’s playing HORSE 😂 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/CaTXJVvET2
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2018
TATUM. 🔨🔨🔨 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/6kaVQ4n4H8
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2018