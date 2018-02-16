Team World Defeats Team USA 155-124 at 2018 Rising Stars Game

Led by Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 26 points and 6 assists, Team World defeated Team USA 155-124 at the 2018 Rising Stars game to kickoff All-Star Weekend.

Buddy Hield scored 29, Jamal Murray dropped 21 and Dario Saric scored 18 for Team World.

For Team USA, Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 35 points and Kyle Kuzma chipped in wit 20 off the bench.

Peep highlights from the game below: