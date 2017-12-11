The Houston Rockets (20-4) hold the NBA’s best record, and have won nine in a row.

Not hard to see why Blazers head coach Terry Stotts thinks they’re the League’s top squad.

Terry Stotts: "They're the best team in the league right now. We took away their passing, took away their 3s and they best us with one-on-one play." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 10, 2017

James Harden, the leading MVP candidate to date, poured in 48 points and led Houston past Portland 124-117 Saturday night.

Per the Houston Chronicle: