Twenty years ago today, a rookie Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers went up against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in Philly. While the 55-8 Bulls defeated the 16-46 Sixers 108-104, the game is most remembered for Iverson’s 37 points and now famous crossover on MJ. Rocking a slick pair of Questions, The Answer put the GOAT on skates and knocked down a fadeaway jumper. AI had officially arrived.

Check the full highlights from the game above.

