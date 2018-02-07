Report: Thunder Expressed Interest In Trading For Marcus Smart

by Ryne Nelson February 07, 2018

marcus smart thunder trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, OKC’s “lack of draft assets” might keep them out of the mix for Smart.

A lack of draft assets could also keep them out of the mix for Marcus Smart. The Thunder have expressed interest in Smart, but the Celtics are seeking a 2018 first-rounder.

RELATED:
Report: Nuggets Discussed Trade For Marcus Smart With Celtics

  
