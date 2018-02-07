Report: Thunder Expressed Interest In Trading For Marcus Smart

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, OKC’s “lack of draft assets” might keep them out of the mix for Smart.

The Thunder's victory over the Warriors underlines how important it is to take advantage of their window. Sam Presti is active again on the trade market, according to sources. But what's attainable that can increase their playoff odds? https://t.co/GcQKioyXUs @ringer — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 7, 2018

A lack of draft assets could also keep them out of the mix for Marcus Smart. The Thunder have expressed interest in Smart, but the Celtics are seeking a 2018 first-rounder.

