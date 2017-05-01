Thunder GM Sam Presti answered questions about Russell Westbrook’s future during a press conference on Monday.

Principle on the Thunder’s to-do list this summer is to convince Westbrook to a long-term extension. Under the new CBA, Westbrook is eligible for the Designated Veteran Player Exception, which could net him around $220 million over the next five seasons.

Presti said that he’ll sit down with Westbrook at some point this summer, and he’s “hopeful” that Westbrook remains enthusiastic about playing with the Thunder.

Via the The Oklahoman:

“When that time comes, we’ll sit down and have conversations with him about what that opportunity presents. “We’re hopeful he remains really excited about being a part of this organization for the remainder of his career.”

When asked about the possibility of signing a long-term extension during his exit interview last week, Westbrook said he hasn’t given it any thought.

