The Oklahoma City Thunder held a players-only meeting after losing their fourth consecutive game on Thursday.

Carmelo Anthony claimed that there’s “no frustration” in the locker room, and “it’s just a matter of us being able to put a complete game together.”

Paul George—who took just one fourth-quarter shot in OKC’s 102-94 loss to Denver—said the meeting was necessary because “it’s not good if we’re bottling it up.”

Carmelo Anthony (starting at 8:55): “It’s no frustration. We’re talking things through. Trying to figure it out. Trying to see what’s going on, what’s happening. It’s not frustrating when it’s in our hands.

“It’s hard to get frustrated at this point, 11 games into the season. Still trying to figure it out.

“But we don’t want that to continue to be the headlines and the storylines. […]

“Because we’re there. It’s just a matter of us being able to put a complete game together and being consistent.”

Paul George (starting at 12:32): “It was just good to get everything out on the table.

“Especially where we’re at right now, it’s no good if we’re bottling it up. Because then we can carry that over to the next game and the next game.

“Just leave everything out in the open. Let’s talk this out. Let’s figure this out. At the end of the day, we’re the ones in battle. It’s on us to figure this thing out.”