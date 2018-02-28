Report: Thunder ‘Strong Favorite’ To Sign Corey Brewer

by February 28, 2018
314
corey brewer thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly the “strong favorite” to sign former Laker wing Corey Brewer, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

Brewer played for Thunder coach Billy Donovan (then head coach at Florida) from 2004-2007, and won back-to-back national titles. He reached a buyout with the Lakers on Wednesday.

RELATED:
Report: Corey Brewer Nearing Buyout With Lakers

 
