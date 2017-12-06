The New York Knicks announced Tuesday that guard Tim Hardaway Jr is out for at least two weeks due to a stress injury of his lower left leg.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (stress injury lower left leg) has begun a treatment and rehabilitation plan. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Hardaway is averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34 minutes, and has dealt with foot and calf injuries throughout the season.
The Knicks (11-12) have lost five of their last six games, and are 0-2 without Hardaway.
Per the NY Daily News:
“We’ll figure it out,” Michael Beasley said. “We did at the beginning of the season when Tim was in his slump. So hopefully it’s not long-term with Tim. I wish him all the best. We love him. Just got to figure it out as a team.”
The “slump” Beasley referenced was Hardaway shooting just 26% in the first four games of the season. The Knicks won just one of those games. Following criticisms about his robust contract, Hardaway quickly demonstrated his improvements on defense and with his playmaking. He leads the team in minutes per game (34.1), a career high.
“He’s got the ability to be outside but he can also drive the ball,” [Jeff] Hornacek said. “That 3-point threat makes guys get up on him and allows him to drive. He can get a shot off any time he wants, which not a lot of our guys can. We have a few that can. Guys that can create their own stuff are important. Tim’s played great for us so far, so it’s a tough loss for us right now.”
