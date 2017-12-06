The New York Knicks announced Tuesday that guard Tim Hardaway Jr is out for at least two weeks due to a stress injury of his lower left leg.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (stress injury lower left leg) has begun a treatment and rehabilitation plan. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 5, 2017

Hardaway is averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34 minutes, and has dealt with foot and calf injuries throughout the season.

The Knicks (11-12) have lost five of their last six games, and are 0-2 without Hardaway.

