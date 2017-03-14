Tim Hardaway says he had the original killer crossover, and accuses Allen Iverson of carrying the ball when he performed his own devastating move.

Left out because it's off-topic, but Tim Hardaway standing up for his place in crossover history is funny good. pic.twitter.com/ZgNMbmZdRV — Scott Howard-Cooper (@SHowardCooper) March 14, 2017

I was kind of laughing along, thinking Hardaway was busting chops or poking at Iverson. He was 100% serious. “…it’s my move, all right?” — Scott Howard-Cooper (@SHowardCooper) March 14, 2017

Hardaway also thinks he deserves to join A.I. in the Hall of Fame.

The 50-year-old, currently in his third season as a Pistons assistant coach, is a finalist this year.

Per NBA.com:

Chris Mullin — the C — made the Hall of Fame in 2011 and Mitch Richmond — M — in 2014. “Run MC” is in. They need Hardaway — the T — to make it complete. Hardaway in some ways needs it to feel his career is complete, because he thinks he deserves it, period, but especially now that he’s the only one not at the party. His Golden State coach, Don Nelson, was inducted in 2012, one of his Warriors teammates, Sarunas Marciulionis, in 2014 for international accomplishments. Four members from the popular team. “I can’t get caught up in the moment and I’ve got to wait and see what happens,” he said. “I thought I was going to get the call, that I was going to go in with Mitch and Alonzo Mourning. At that particular time it was disappointing. Right now, I can’t get caught up, can’t get my hopes up too high. Just wait until it happens. You know what it is? It’s just like a playoff game. Your first playoff game. Or the playoffs start or the beginning of the season, where you’re anticipating you’re going to have a good season or you’re anticipating you’re going to have a good playoff game and it doesn’t work out for you. You’ve just got to wait and see when it presents itself and then go from there. That’s the approach I’m taking with it.”

