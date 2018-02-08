Report: Timberwolves To Pursue Derrick Rose After Buyout

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly expected to pursue Derrick Rose once he hits the buyout market.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Rose would welcome a reunion with Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Timberwolves will try to sign Derrick Rose if he clears waivers after his looming release by Utah, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018