Report: Timberwolves To Pursue Derrick Rose After Buyout

by Ryne Nelson February 08, 2018

derrick rose timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly expected to pursue Derrick Rose once he hits the buyout market.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Rose would welcome a reunion with Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

 
