Report: Timberwolves To Pursue Derrick Rose After Buyout

The Timberwolves will try to sign Derrick Rose if he clears waivers after his looming release by Utah, according to league sources
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018
With Tom Thibodeau in charge, Minnesota is a natural landing spot for Derrick Rose, who has interest in a reunion, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018