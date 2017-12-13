Tony Allen will miss about 3-4 weeks due to a non-displaced fibula fracture in his left leg, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday.
Allen, 35, was hurt in Sunday’s 131-124 win against the Philadelphia Sixers.
The 14-year NBA vet is averaging 4.7 points through 22 games.
Per the Times-Picayune:
The Pelicans also played Monday without forward Anthony Davis, ruled out before the game after he played 40 minutes and scored 29 points Sunday against the Sixers.
Davis (adductor) has missed four of the last six games and had his minutes limited Friday in a home loss to the Sacramento Kings.
The Pelicans are off Tuesday, and will complete a stretch of 10 games in 17 days Wednesday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans after that will have a stretch of eight games over a span of 22 days, giving players a chance to rest.
