Tony Allen will miss about 3-4 weeks due to a non-displaced fibula fracture in his left leg, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday.

Allen, 35, was hurt in Sunday’s 131-124 win against the Philadelphia Sixers.

The 14-year NBA vet is averaging 4.7 points through 22 games.

