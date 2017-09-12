The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent swingman Tony Allen.

Allen, 35, averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists in 71 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

A roster spot opened up in NOLA after Solomon Hill went down with a hamstring injury.

Per Yahoo:

The Pelicans re-signed guard Jrue Holiday in July and have used free agency to add accomplished veteran players in Allen, Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark to surround All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.



New Orleans had a need for a wing after Hill’s injury and worked the open market for an addition, with Allen receiving interest from several other teams over the past several weeks.

Allen became a fan favorite during his past seven seasons with the Grizzlies, joining the franchise in 2010 after six years in Boston. Allen was a member of the Celtics’ 2008 championship team with Rondo.