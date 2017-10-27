Tony Allen says that teams not paying tribute to their former star players is “a sign of disrespect and a sign of pettiness.”

In a story from The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, Allen said Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were slighted by their former organizations.

“That’s kind of being petty for the organization,” Allen said. “It’s premeditated. They thought about doing that before you even came back. “To give [Durant’s No. 35] jersey away [to another player], a guy who has been in multiple MVP conversations, scoring champs, got those guys to the [2012 Finals]. “And another guy like Kyrie, who won a championship for those people, it’s a sign of disrespect and a sign of pettiness.”

