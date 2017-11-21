DeMarcus Cousins was booted out of Monday night’s game in OKC after referees determined that he elbowed Russell Westbrook in the head.

Tony Allen was pretty sure that Russ flopped in order to draw the flagrant foul on his Pelicans teammate.

New Orleans withstood Boogie’s ejection and held on for a 114-107 road victory against the struggling Thunder.

Per the AP:

“We didn’t think it was that fair. He doesn’t do anything intentional,” [Jrue] Holiday said of Cousins, who was assessed a flagrant foul for swinging an elbow near Thunder star Russell Westbrook’s head. “We just wanted to win for him.”

 

Allen said Cousins’ “emotions got the best of him,” and that his history of outbursts seems to be held against him in such situations. Allen also asserted that Westbrook “definitely” flopped.

 

Westbrook “took advantage of Cousins’ history. He was going to get the best of that call,” said Allen, a 14-year veteran. “You saw him get right back up and miss the free throw.”