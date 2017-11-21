DeMarcus Cousins was booted out of Monday night’s game in OKC after referees determined that he elbowed Russell Westbrook in the head.

Tony Allen was pretty sure that Russ flopped in order to draw the flagrant foul on his Pelicans teammate.

Tony Allen on Cousins' flagrant on Westbrook: "I definitely think he flopped. He took advantage of Cousins’ history. He was going to get the best of that call…You saw him get right back up and miss the free throw. He missed it, so you know what that means. The ball don’t lie." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 21, 2017

New Orleans withstood Boogie’s ejection and held on for a 114-107 road victory against the struggling Thunder.

