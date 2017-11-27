After rupturing his left quad during the Spurs Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Rockets in May, Tony Parker will make his season debut for the San Antonio Spurs tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

While talking with the media this morning, TP also gave an update on the status of Kawhi Leonard, saying that the Spurs’ superstar will still be out “a couple of weeks.”

Though Popovich will have the final word, Parker said he could see Kawhi back in about 3 weeks. Asked him how Kawhi looked while practicing with him #Spurs pic.twitter.com/BUVqAEhCdk — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) November 27, 2017

“He’s close, but it’s still going to be a process,” Parker said. “You know the Spurs, they are going to take no risks. It’s going to be … a couple of weeks, three weeks, they are not going to take any risks, but he is looking good so far.”

The Spurs currently sit at 12-7.

