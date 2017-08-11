Tony Parker suffered a devastating left quadriceps injury in last season’s Playoffs, and doesn’t expect to be back on the court for another four-to-five months.

🎥🎥 Tony Parker on his injury: I think it's still going to be a long process https://t.co/Gtjas9R7QB #gospursgo #nba — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) August 9, 2017

Parker, 35, says he’s “very happy with the progress” of his rehab from surgery.

The veteran point guard wants to send Spurs teammate Manu Ginobili out with one final NBA title.

Per WOAI (via LPG TV):