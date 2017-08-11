Tony Parker suffered a devastating left quadriceps injury in last season’s Playoffs, and doesn’t expect to be back on the court for another four-to-five months.
Parker, 35, says he’s “very happy with the progress” of his rehab from surgery.
The veteran point guard wants to send Spurs teammate Manu Ginobili out with one final NBA title.
Per WOAI (via LPG TV):
“It’s OK. It’s OK. It’s getting better and better. I’m starting to run like a little bit. I’m walking pretty well. I think it’s still going to be a long process. It’s still going to take like another four or five months but I am very happy with the progress. I am in advance in my rehab.”
Parker also touched on the return of Manu Ginobili and is hoping the team can win a title for Manu if next season is his last.
“Hopefully we can finish with the championship for Manu’s last year hopefully but we never know if it’s going to be Manu’s last year. Maybe he’s going to come back again. As long as he keeps playing, everybody’s going to be happy.”
