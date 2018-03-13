Tony Parker: Kawhi Leonard’s Return Won’t Be Easy

Kawhi Leonard could return to the Spurs’ lineup this week from a nagging right quad injury, but point guard Tony Parker cautions that it may not be such a smooth transition for the two-time NBA All-Star.

Head coach Gregg Popovich is set to meet with Leonard today to determine the course of action going forward.

San Antonio fell out of the playoff race in the Western Conference with Monday night’s 109-93 road loss to the Houston Rockets.

