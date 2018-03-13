Tony Parker: Kawhi Leonard’s Return Won’t Be Easy

Kawhi Leonard could return to the Spurs’ lineup this week from a nagging right quad injury, but point guard Tony Parker cautions that it may not be such a smooth transition for the two-time NBA All-Star.
Head coach Gregg Popovich is set to meet with Leonard today to determine the course of action going forward.
Pop to meet with Leonard on Tuesday to discuss return date #Spurs https://t.co/eThFz2fqZJ
— Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 13, 2018
San Antonio fell out of the playoff race in the Western Conference with Monday night’s 109-93 road loss to the Houston Rockets.
Per the Express-News:
“I’ll see Kawhi tomorrow and we’ll see how he’s feeling and see how ready he is and see how ready I think he is, and we will go from there,” Popovich.
League sources have said Leonard is targeting either Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic or Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans for his return.
“I saw reports that say he wants to come back Thursday, and that will be 14 games left,” Parker said Monday.
“It is what it is. We will try to do our best … Hopefully, when Kawhi comes back he can helps us. We know it is not going to be easy because he hasn’t played for two months now.”