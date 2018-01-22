Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich, without any fanfare, agreed that “it’s time” for the 35-year-old to come off the bench.

Parker was benched Sunday in favor of second-year point guard Dejounte Murray.

The #Spurs passing of the torch from Tony Parker to Dejounte Murray happened without fanfare, just a simple conversation between the future Hall of Famer and Pop before Sunday's game … https://t.co/7FPkRF4ZtK — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 22, 2018

The future Hall of Famer says he will graciously pass the torch along.

