Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich, without any fanfare, agreed that “it’s time” for the 35-year-old to come off the bench.

Parker was benched Sunday in favor of second-year point guard Dejounte Murray.

The future Hall of Famer says he will graciously pass the torch along.

Per The Express-News:

“I think it’s time,” Popovich said.

 

“No problem,” Parker replied.

 

And with that simple exchange, the Spurs unceremoniously made a change at point guard, benching their future Hall of Famer in favor of second-year pro Dejounte Murray.

 

“Just like Manu (Ginobili), just like Pau (Gasol), you know that day is going to come,” Parker said after the Spurs’ 94-86 loss to the Indiana Pacers. “If Pop sees something that is good for the team, I will try to do my best…I will support Pop’s decision, and I will try to help DJ as best as I can and try to be the best I can in that second unit with Manu and Patty (Mills).”