Tony Parker: My Quad Injury ‘100 Times Worse’ Than Kawhi Leonard’s

by March 23, 2018
633
tony parker kawhi leonard

Tony Parker says his quadriceps injury was “100 times worse” than Kawhi Leonard‘s quadriceps tendinopathy.

During shootaround on Friday, Parker, who took 8 months to return from a ruptured quad, told reporters that he advised Kawhi to “stay positive” throughout the rehab.

What’s the general message you guys have for Kawhi?

TP: “Stay positive. I’ve been through it. It was a rehab for me for eight months.

“Same kind of injury, but mine was 100 times worse, but the same kind of injury. You just stay positive.”

RELATED:
Report: Spurs Held Players-Only Meeting To Implore Kawhi To Return

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Rudy Gay Denies Report of ‘Tense’ Team Meeting With Kawhi Leonard

10 hours ago
1,645
NBA

Report: Spurs Held Players-Only Meeting To Implore Kawhi To Return

1 day ago
2,420
kawhi leonard manu ginobili
NBA

Manu Ginobili on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He’s Not Coming Back’

2 days ago
2,087
NBA

Pau Gasol Cautions Spurs Fans Critical of Kawhi Leonard

4 days ago
12,876
kawhi leonard spurs practicing
NBA

Spurs Players Say Kawhi Leonard Still Not Practicing With Team

1 week ago
1,215
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard Not Ready to Return

1 week ago
5,900

TRENDING


Most Recent
tim duncan david robinson

David Robinson: Tim Duncan Is ‘The Best Thing That Happened To Me’

7 mins ago
17
demarcus cousins stephon clark funeral

DeMarcus Cousins Offers To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

31 mins ago
798
tony parker kawhi leonard

Tony Parker: My Quad Injury ‘100 Times Worse’ Than Kawhi Leonard’s

1 hour ago
633

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
218
kyrie irving knee surgery

Kyrie Irving To Undergo Minimally Invasive Knee Surgery

4 hours ago
3,107