Tony Parker: My Quad Injury ‘100 Times Worse’ Than Kawhi Leonard’s

Tony Parker says his quadriceps injury was “100 times worse” than Kawhi Leonard‘s quadriceps tendinopathy.

During shootaround on Friday, Parker, who took 8 months to return from a ruptured quad, told reporters that he advised Kawhi to “stay positive” throughout the rehab.

What’s the general message you guys have for Kawhi?

TP: “Stay positive. I’ve been through it. It was a rehab for me for eight months.

“Same kind of injury, but mine was 100 times worse, but the same kind of injury. You just stay positive.”