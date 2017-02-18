Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber and two-time NCAA Coach of the Year Bill Self have been nominated as finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

McGrady and Self have the chance to become first-ballot inductees.

UConn All-American Rebecca Lobo and five-time All-Star Sidney Moncrief join T-Mac, C-Webb and Self as first-time finalists. Tim Hardaway rounds out the list of former players.

Check out the full list of finalists:

• Tracy McGrady (player)
• Chris Webber (player)
• Tim Hardaway (player)
• Sidney Moncrief (player)
• Rebecca Lobo (player)
• Rudy Tomjanovich (coach)
• Bill Self (coach)
• Bo Ryan (coach)
• Kim Mulkey (coach)
• Muffet McGraw (coach)
• Rollie Massimino (coach)
• Robert Hughes (coach)
• Hugh Evans (referee)
• 1954-58 Wayland Baptist University (team)

Notable snubs include: Ben Wallace, Gilbert Arenas, Mark Price, Muggsy Bogues and Kevin Johnson.

Inductees will be announced at the Final Four on April 3.