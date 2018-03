On March 10, 2004, Tracy McGrady went off for a career-high 62 points in a 108-99 victory over the Wizards.

After scoring just seven points in the opening quarter, T-Mac exploded for 21 in the second and 24 in the third. Peep the highlights above.

