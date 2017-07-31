According to Tracy McGrady, “anybody” can win an NBA championship, but getting into the Hall of Fame is another matter altogether.

T-Mac will be officially inducted into the HOF on September 8.

McGrady takes offense to critics of his who continually point out that he never won a ring.

