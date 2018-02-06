Report: Trade Market For DeAndre Jordan Not ‘Moving The Needle’ For Clippers

by Ryne Nelson February 06, 2018

deandre jordan clippers trade

Unimpressed with the trade market for DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers are reportedly more likely to keep Jordan than trade him before Thursday’s deadline.

While guesting on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Clippers do not want to take back a bad contract for Jordan (starting at 2:51):

Right now, there’s as good of a chance, maybe even better, I’m told, that they would just keep DeAndre Jordan.

They would prefer to just let him expire off their cap this summer. Or try to negotiate maybe a team-friendly contract extension, which is unlikely, than to take back a lot of money going forward for a draft pick that doesn’t move the needle for them. He could stay.

