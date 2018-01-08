The trade market for Clippers center DeAndre Jordan reportedly has been “sluggish.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, teams are becoming less inclined to exhaust assets on the center position.

Jordan, 29, is expected to decline his $24.1 million player option this summer and sign a long-term extension.

Thirty days until the NBA’s trade deadline: Buyers, sellers and movers who’ll shape the month. https://t.co/YKQokkUMsp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2018

The biggest names on the trade market can dictate momentum, and so far, the sluggish pursuit of LA Clippers veteran DeAndre Jordan reflects the overall morass. […] So far, serious offers to Los Angeles have been slow to come. “He’s a difference-maker, but I’m not sure anyone thinks he puts you over the top,” one GM said. Because so few elite teams, if any, play through the center position offensively, there’s less of an urgency to exhaust trade assets on Jordan before seeing who else might join the trade market.



