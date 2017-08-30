NBA veteran Anthony Morrow feels like he was racially-profiled during a traffic stop last week, which is now being investigated.

“It was an anxious time… I’m at their discretion.” — @MrAnthonyMorrow addresses his incident with police during a traffic stop in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/aCuv4Yz2hx — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 28, 2017

Morrow, 31, says he was “humiliated on the side of the road” by a pair of cops, who searched his vehicle near Commerce, Georgia.

According to the police, Morrow was pulled over due to the tint on the windows of his car.

Per the Charlotte Observer: