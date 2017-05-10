Houston native Travis Scott is one of the hottest rappers on the scene and has been spotted courtside rooting for the hometown Rockets. For Thursday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference Semis, fans at the Toyota Center will get a t-shirt designed by the “Goosebumps” rapper that features the Rockets playoff slogan, “Run as One,” in his handwriting. The shirt also features the logo for Scott’s “Cactus Jack” record label.

Check the t-shirt below:

Cactus jack x Rockets tees for game 6 @HoustonRockets

See u there pic.twitter.com/FOCPq0RrPJ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 10, 2017

