Trevor Booker Hopes To Become A Billionaire Through Entrepreneurship

by February 27, 2018
421
trevor booker billionaire entrepreneurship

Sixers forward Trevor Booker has plans on becoming a billionaire through serial entrepreneurship.

In a story by Philly.com’s Sarah Todd, Booker says that he and his college roommate already own more than 12 companies and shares of a half-dozen more.

Booker is a serial entrepreneur who with his college roommate, Jonah Baize, owns more than 12 companies, has shared interest in a half-dozen more, and is constantly looking to expand the portfolio.

From a venture capital firm, to accredited private high schools and basketball academies, to real estate investments, and promising start-ups, Booker and Baize have no intention of slowing down.

The goal is plain and simple: Booker wants to be a billionaire.

 
