The New York Knicks might just have a point guard on their hands in Trey Burke. Since signing with the Knicks in January, Burke has averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 assists per game on 51.6 percent shooting in just 18.2 minutes per game. Given the chance to make his second start of the year, Burke made the most of the opportunity as he dropped 42 points on 19-for-31 shooting from the field and dished out 12 assists against All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. The Knicks fell to the Hornets 137-128.