Tristan Thompson says he’s embracing his new bench role in Cleveland, and gunning for the Sixth Man of the Year award this season.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue “hated having that conversation” with the big fella.

Thomposon, 26, became a starting center during Cleveland’s championship run during the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

