Tristan Thompson will replace Jae Crowder in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup, Tryonn Lue confirmed on Thursday.

Ty Lue confirms Tristan Thompson will replace Jae Crowder in the starting lineup. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 25, 2018

After the Cavs’ 102-114 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday, Lue announced that he would be shaking up the starting lineup.

