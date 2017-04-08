Entering the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against the Suns, Russell Westbrook needed four assists to break Oscar Robertson’s record for most triple-doubles in a season.

But Russ managed just 2 assists before subbing out of the game with 2:34 left.

After the game, reporters asked Suns guard Tyler Ulis about Westbrook’s hunting for the triple-double. Ulis responded:

“That’s all he was trying to do. He was wide open, trying to find guys. We stuck to him, ran guys off the line, and it didn’t happen.”

Devin Booker, who went off for 21 points in the fourth quarter and 37 for the game, said he took it personal when Suns fans began to cheer “M-V-P” for Westbrook:

“I’m sure he’s going to pass Oscar for the most triple-doubles, but I just didn’t want it to be here. So I took [the chants] personal. “I’m a competitor. I’m sure if someone was chasing a record at home in OKC, he’d feel the same way.”

Russ was ice cold from the field—finishing 6-25 (24 percent) for the game. When asked about his “hunting assists” to get a triple-double, Russ had this to say:

“I mean, I was 6-25, the fuck you want me to do? I wasn’t making a shot, so somebody else can help. “My job is to see what’s going on and find some guys that can make some shots so maybe we can get something going. My shot wasn’t falling for me tonight.”

Since posting seven straight triple-doubles to tie Oscar Robertson’s record 41 set during the 1961-62 season, Russ has double-doubled in two straight games.

Russ finished with a sub-par line of 23 points (on 6-25 shooting) with 12 boards, 8 assists and 8 TOs.

