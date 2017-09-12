Free agent center Tyler Zeller and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly come to terms on a two-year contract.
The pact is guaranteed for next season, but has a non-guarantee for the 2018-19 campaign.
Zeller is expected to back up Timofey Mozgov.
Per ESPN:
Zeller joins the Nets after three seasons with the Boston Celtics. In five NBA seasons, which included his first two in Cleveland, Zeller has averaged seven points and 4.4 rebounds. He had his best pro season with the Celtics in 2014-’15, averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and playing 82 games.
Zeller was the 17th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, and won a national championship at North Carolina in 2009.
