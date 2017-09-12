Free agent center Tyler Zeller and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly come to terms on a two-year contract.

Story on free agent Tyler Zeller, Brooklyn reaching agreement on a two-year deal.https://t.co/hvuXMLP7Gv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2017

The pact is guaranteed for next season, but has a non-guarantee for the 2018-19 campaign.

Zeller is expected to back up Timofey Mozgov.

