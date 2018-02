Tyronn Lue says the new-look Cavaliers are still “too predictable offensively” after just a few practices.

Lue added that the Cavs have been focused on adding more offensive sets.

“I thought today was a good day, a good teaching day. “I was able to add some more stuff offensively because right now, with only two or three practices, we’re predictable offensively. “And teams are kind of sitting on that and taking advantage of that.”

