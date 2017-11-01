Tyronn Lue says his team is “not having fun.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) held a team meeting prior to Tuesday’s practice, to address their slow start to the season.

LeBron James, who has insisted that he’s not worried about the Cavs’ struggles so far, was reportedly “vocal” during the meeting.

“Off the court we’ve got great chemistry, great bond,” said Cavs coach Tyronn Lue. “Just, on the court we just got to be better. Like, talking, communicating, enjoying the game together. Having fun. … Right now guys are not having fun.” There’s not much to enjoy about ranking 25th in opponent points allowed (110.1), 21st in opponent field goal percentage (45.9 percent), 27th in opponent 3-point percentage (39.9 percent) and dead last in opponent 3-pointers made per game (13.7). The talk didn’t just focus on the Cavs’ defensive deficiencies, but what needs to be done to correct them. LeBron James was a “vocal” participant in the meeting, a source present on Tuesday told ESPN, but he was not the lone voice. “Most everyone spoke,” the source added. “Was very productive.”

