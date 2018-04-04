Report: Tyronn Lue To Coach Cavs After 9-Game Leave of Absence

After a 9-game leave of absence, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue will return to the sidelines on Thursday against the Wizards, according to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

Lue hasn’t coached the team since falling ill at halftime of Cleveland’s 114-109 win over Chicago on March 17.

