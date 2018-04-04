Report: Tyronn Lue To Coach Cavs After 9-Game Leave of Absence

by April 04, 2018
47
tyronn lue return cavaliers

After a 9-game leave of absence, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue will return to the sidelines on Thursday against the Wizards, according to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

Lue hasn’t coached the team since falling ill at halftime of Cleveland’s 114-109 win over Chicago on March 17.

Tyronn Lue will resume his role as Cavaliers head coach Thursday against the Washington Wizards, two team sources told cleveland.com.

Lue hasn’t coached since March 17 because of personal health issues that plagued him all season.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Alabama Won’t Get Away With Copyright Infringement

7 hours ago
2,002
Uncategorized

LeBron James: Playing 82 Games ‘Has Never Been My Plan’

9 hours ago
1,220
NBA

Report: LeBron James Was ‘Pretty Easy To Coach’ In Years Before First Title

1 day ago
3,280
NBA

LeBron James’ Uninterrupted Accuses Alabama of Copyright Infringement

2 days ago
3,609
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Sets Consecutive Double-Digit Games Record In Cavs Win

5 days ago
1,145
NBA

LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan For Most Consecutive Double-Digit Games

5 days ago
663

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: OJ Mayo Signs Contract With San German In Puerto Rico

32 mins ago
124
tyronn lue return cavaliers

Report: Tyronn Lue To Coach Cavs After 9-Game Leave of Absence

52 mins ago
47
quinn cook warriors

Report: Quinn Cook, Warriors in ‘Serious Discussions’ on Multi-Year Deal

1 hour ago
362

Donovan Mitchell Would Like To Go Head-To-Head With Chris Paul In Playoffs

2 hours ago
273
shaquille o'neal hassan whiteside

Shaq on Hassan Whiteside: ‘He Needs To Understand Strategy’

2 hours ago
428