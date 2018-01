Tyronn Lue dismissed Isaiah Thomas‘ comments about Cavaliers players needing to be held accountable.

“If guys ain’t doing the right job they need to come out of the game,” Thomas said after the Cavs’ 124-148 loss to OKC on Saturday.

To that, Lue responded, “That’s why they’re players and I’m the coach.” (starting at 2:07):

How do you respond to Isaiah Thomas’ comments on accountability? Lue: “That’s why they’re the players and I’m the coach.”

RELATED:

LeBron James Hopes Cavs Don’t Fire Tyronn Lue