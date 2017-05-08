Before the Cavs second-round series with Toronto, Tyronn Lue challenged his players to defend DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry’s pump fakes without leaving their feet.
After Game 4 on Sunday, JR Smith learned his coach wasn’t joking.
Smith jumped while defending DeRozan at one point during Cleveland’s 109-102 win, and was confronted by Lue in the locker room to collect Smith’s $100 fine. Per Cleveland.com:
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue fined J.R. Smith $100 for biting on a DeMar DeRozan pump fake in Game 4 Sunday, and collected in the locker room after the win.
With a plate full of food in one hand, Lue called for and collected a crisp $100 bill from Smith.
“I knew it as soon as I did it,” Smith told cleveland.com.
